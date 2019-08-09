Article 370 aftermath: Security beefed up at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Security has been tightened at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to prevent any untoward incident post scrapping of Article 370.

According to reports, the standard operating procedure and security at the city airport have been intensified. In addition to this, the security clearance area, terminal premise and parking spaces are under strict vigil. All approaching vehicles will be subject to an intensive random security check.

Similarly, the State police have been directed to set up such vehicle checkpoints at a sufficient distance. Vehicles stationed in the non-parking area can also be checked if suspected.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had earlier instructed the State police to carry out intensive random checks on all vehicles approaching the terminal building.

While instructions are issued each year to increase vigil during Independence Day & Republic Day and visitor access is banned, a fresh alert was issued in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.