Art unites Hearts: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that art unites hearts and added that music transcends the conventional boundaries of geography and it enriches the quality of lives.

The Vice President, along with his family members, gave audience to a rendition of classical vocals and bhajans by singer Ms. Sooryagayathri, at Uparashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Speaking after listening to her Carnatic renditions and recital of Hanuman Chalisa, the Vice President said that it was heartening to see the young and talented singer capture the hearts of music lovers across the globe through her singing talent both on stage and on the internet via YouTube and other platforms.

Naidu said that prodigy musicians like Ms. Sooryagayathri have a noteworthy role to play in enriching the rich and varied cultural heritage of India and in taking it to all corners of the world.

Describing her as a role model, the Vice President said that her dedication, curiosity to learn, her sincere efforts to follow the teachings of her Gurus was inspiring. He expressed confidence that many young people would be inspired to join the fascinating world of Indian musical tradition after listening to Sooryagayatri.

Pointing out that the vast repertory of songs in Indian music has been providing continuous nourishment to the mind, heart, and soul, Shri Naidu said that Indian musicians like late Bharat Ratnas Dr. M.S Subbulakshmi, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan and many others have given the world a rare menu of soul-stirring musical masterpieces and made it popular around the globe.

Appreciating the GMR Varalkshmi foundation for encouraging Indian traditional art forms, Naidu said that there was an urgent need to preserve, protect and promote Indian culture.

Ms. Sooryagayathri, who hails from the village of Purameri in Vadakara, North Kerala received formal training in Carnatic music from Smt. Anandi and Sri Nishanth. Composer and musician Sri Kuldeep M. Pai has been her mentor both musically and spiritually.

Ms. Soorya Gayathri received several accolades including the M.S. Subbulakshmi fellowship in music at a very tender age of 10 from Mumbai Shanmukhananda Sabha, the Trivandram Kalanidhi Sangeeth Rathna award and Samaj Sakthi Award in 2017 along with her Guru Kuldeep M. Pai, from Hariharaputhra Bhajan Samaj Mumbai.