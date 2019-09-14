Arrested man flees from Sambalpur DHH, nabbed by cops again

Sambalpur: Dhanupali Police nabbed an arrested man after he fled from police custody while undergoing medical examination in Sambalpur district headquarters hospital today.

The accused has been identified as Aamir Choudhury of Sunapali area.

According to sources, Choudhury was arrested yesterday over robbery charges. He was taken to hospital for a medical check-up today. Due to the dereliction of duty of the police, he managed to escape right under the nose of police personnel.

After a frantic search, the accused was nabbed by the police again. He was supposed to be produced before the court today after the medical check-up, sources said.