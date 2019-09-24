Arrested Ex-OCA Secy Ashirbad Behera Admitted To Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Former honorary secretary of Orissa Cricket Association (OCA), Ashirbad Behera, who was lodged at Jharpara Jail here, was admitted to Capital Hospital last night after he complained of ill-health.

As per reports, Behera is suffering from high blood pressure and loose motions. Besides, he is also unable to walk properly due to an operation on his knee conducted earlier.

Reportedly, the doctors attending Behera have stated his health condition to be stable. The former OCA secretary is undergoing treatment at a special cabin in the city hospital.

Former honorary secretary of OCA, Ashirbad Behera was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 19 in connection with his alleged involvement in the state’s multi-crore-rupees Artha Tatwa chit fund scam. A hotelier Kamalakanta Das was also arrested along with Behera.

The duo was sent to jail after a special CBI court in Bhubaneswar rejected their bail petitions, which they had filed on health grounds. The court remanded them to judicial custody till October 1. They were then lodged in Jharpada Central Jail in Bhubaneswar.