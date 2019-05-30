Arnold Schwarzenegger to lend voice in animated series ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’

Los Angeles: The Terminator fame, Arnold Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to the lead character in a new animated TV series, ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten‘.

Besides Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions will co-produce the series with Genius Brands and Lee’s POW! Entertainment. Schwarzenegger will voice the lead character, Arnold Armstrong aka Captain Courage.

Lee’s concept for the show was partly inspired by Schwarzenegger’s success in “Kindergarten Cop”, the 1990 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman.

Schwarzenegger will play Arnold Armstrong, who was an average gym teacher before he was instilled with superpowers when a mysterious comet passed through the earth. This turns him to Captain Courage.

However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr Superior, he exhausts all of his powers in defeating his enemy and is forced to end his career as Captain Courage, until a massive explosion of super-energy particles comes raining down and rumours of super-powered children began surfacing.

Now, he serves as a kindergarten teacher who secretly trains the new generation of young superheroes.

The show is said to be one of the final projects the Marvel Comics icon worked on before he died in last November at the age of 95.