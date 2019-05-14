Army to move units closer to Pak border to thwart aerial strikes

New Delhi: The Indian Army has decided to move its air defence units closer to Pakistan border to thwart enemy aerial strikes, according to defence sources.

The air defence units are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

This has come after reports revealed that around 300 Pakistani tanks continue to be deployed along the border in the strategic Shakargarh sector.

After the Balakot air strikes, Pakistan had moved its Army along the border but after de-escalation, both the countries reduced its military presence along the border.

According to reports, the decision was taken after an internal review of the recent conflict with Pakistan after the Balakot air strikes.

The Indian Army sources said with these air defence units deployed closer to the border it would be able to tackle any possible aerial strike from enemy side.

Air defence unit of the Army comes under Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD) currently led by Lt General AP Singh.