Army rubbishes allegations on Kashmir situation

Srinagar: The Army on Monday has rejected J&K People’s Movement leader Shehla Rashid’s allegations on Kashmir situation as baseless, according to reports.

The Army said “inimical elements and organisations” have been trying to disseminate fake news to incite “unsuspecting population”.

Rashid on Sunday had accused the armed forces of harassing people in the Valley in the name of interrogation and creating a fear psychosis in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra has denied news claiming that weapons of special police officers of J&K police are being seized. Kabra also warned people of the Valley not to believe in any rumours.

Following the development, several media reports claimed that at least 10,000 protested in Srinagar against Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370.

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA), however, rejected as “incorrect and fabricated” the reports of mass protest and clarified that there were only stray incidents of protests in Srinagar and Baramulla.

An MHA statement reads there were few stray protests in Srinagar and Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people.