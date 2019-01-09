Army nabs Pak spy in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Indian Army has arrested a suspected Pakistani spy in Arunachal Pradesh.

Military intelligence unit sources said he is identified as Nirmal Rai, a resident of Assam’s Tinsukia district. He was nabbed near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rai was previously employed as a porter with the army.

He was taken into custody after getting inputs about his suspicious behaviour. He was picked up and then handed over to the police, sources said.

Police booked him under IPC section 120 B and Official Secrets Act, sources said.

Sources said a search of his phone revealed that he had snapped several pictures of sensitive Army installations and weapons. Confidential documents were also found on his phone.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Rai was in touch with an Indonesian lady living in Dubai.

Sources said that the Dubai man who recruited him is allegedly from Pakistan and an agent of the ISI.