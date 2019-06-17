Army Major martyred, 2 terrorists killed, encounter on in J&K

Srinagar: An Army Major was martyred and two terrorists killed at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter on Monday. The gun battle is underway.

Sources said during the gunfight, an Army Major lost his life while two security personnel suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, reports said

Official sources said after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Achabal area of South Kashmir, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

The ultras fired upon the search operation team resulting in a gun battle. The security forces also retaliated effectively, officials said. The exchange of fire between terrorists and security officials is currently underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the Central Reserve Police Force, killing five personnel of the paramilitary force.