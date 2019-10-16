Army job aspirants go berserk at city railway station

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
job aspirants go berserk
6

Bhubaneswar: Violence broke out at the city railway station here on Wednesday after thousands of army job aspirants created a nuisance while trying to board New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express here last night.

According to sources, at least 3000 job aspirants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had come to Bhubaneswar to appear in the recruitment drive of the Indian Army at 120 Infantry Battalion campus here from October 14.

Related Posts

Three youths from Bihar detained for misbehaving with girls…

Over 52 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, three…

Odisha DGP chairs SLSCR meet; stresses for safety &…

After appearing the examination, the aspirants reached Bhubaneswar railway station to return home. In order to board New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express, the candidates forcefully entered the train. Later, they also pulled the chain five times to stop the train so as to help their friends get into it.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the train alerted the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who then reached the spot and pulled out the youths from the train.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Three youths from Bihar detained for misbehaving with girls…

Over 52 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, three…

Odisha DGP chairs SLSCR meet; stresses for safety &…

1 of 923