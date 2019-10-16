Army job aspirants go berserk at city railway station

Bhubaneswar: Violence broke out at the city railway station here on Wednesday after thousands of army job aspirants created a nuisance while trying to board New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express here last night.

According to sources, at least 3000 job aspirants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had come to Bhubaneswar to appear in the recruitment drive of the Indian Army at 120 Infantry Battalion campus here from October 14.

After appearing the examination, the aspirants reached Bhubaneswar railway station to return home. In order to board New Delhi-bound Purushottam Express, the candidates forcefully entered the train. Later, they also pulled the chain five times to stop the train so as to help their friends get into it.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the train alerted the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who then reached the spot and pulled out the youths from the train.