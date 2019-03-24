Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K

Poonch: An Army jawan was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Official sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling from across the border.

The sources said Hari Waker, a resident of Rajasthan was critically injured after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire last night.

He succumbed to injuries after being shifted to Army hospital, the sources added.

It may be recalled that on Thursday another Army personnel was martyred in the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan from across the LoC in Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been a spurt in cross border firing by Pakistan side which has risen to 100 since the Balakot air strike.

There are reports that Pakistani forces are targeting civilians and border villages.

Four civilians were killed and several others injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the state in the recent past, official sources said .