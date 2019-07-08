Army jawan injured in blast near LoC in J&K

Srinagar: An Army jawan was injured on Monday in a blast took near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

The report said the jawan was on his routine patrolling duty when the blast occurred. Sources said the incident happened near the Pimple Post along the LoC in north Kashmir.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby Army Hospital for advanced treatment. The authorities are trying to ascertain whether it was a landmine or some kind of IED that led to the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, two Army personnel were injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The personnel were manning a forward post in the Romali Dhara area of Nowshera sector when the firing took place.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani soldiers have been violating ceasefire by indulging in firing from small arms followed by mortar shelling.

The Indian Army retaliated to Pakistani attack , the spokesperson said.