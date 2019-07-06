Army Chief releases Kargil Tribute Song

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has released a Kargil Tribute Song to honour, salute and pay homage to the Kargil martyrs and war veterans.

The song was released at a function organized in New Delhi yesterday as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th of this month.

The song, a tribute to the soldiers has been composed by eminent Hindi lyricist Sammer Anjaan and sung by Shatadru Kabir.

Operation Vijay involved major operations to evict Pakistani intruders from Indian territory on the icy heights of Dras, Kargil, Batalik and Turtuk.

The 20th-anniversary celebrations are aimed at Remembering their sacrifice, Rejoicing in their victory and Renewing the pledge to go beyond the call of duty when called upon.