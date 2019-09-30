Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan not to violate LoC

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said LoC is sacrosanct as long as Islamabad remains quiet and does not vitiate the atmosphere.

General Rawat’s comments has come days after revealing that Pakistan has activated the Balakot terror camp which the IAF had destroyed during surgical strike.

The Army Chief reiterated that that surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot strike conveyed a strong message to Islamabad.

Gen Rawat made it clear that there will no longer be a ‘hide and seek’ game and that the Indian Army will not hesitate to cross over if it has to go across the LoC. intelligence inputs said over 250-300 terrorists were waiting to infiltrate into India.

Expressing surprise over Pak PM Imran Khan’s repeated references to nuclear weapons in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Gen Rawat said that strategic weapons are meant for deterrence and not for conventional war.