Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visits J&K for security preparedness

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to assess security and preparedness, officials said.

General Rawat’s visit comes a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This is his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday given out a strong message to Pakistan in Leh where he said that Kashmir will always remain a part of India.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier stressed that the NDA government’s move to abrogate Article 370 is to usher in betterment in the Valley.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had earlier camped in the Kashmir Valley to interact with people there after abrogation of Article 370.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.