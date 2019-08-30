Armed burglars loot valuables worth lakhs from house in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: A gang of armed robbers broke into a house in Bharatpur village of Kendrapara district late last night and attacked the family before decamping with valuables worth lakhs.

According to sources, the incident occurred late last night when the masked miscreants broke into the house of one Hadibandhu Sahu by cutting the grills of the rear door while Haribandhu and his family were fast asleep.

When opposed, the robbers attacked the family with sharp weapons and ultimately overpowered them before fleeing the spot with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs.

All the injured were initially rushed to Aul Community Health Centre (CHC). However, Haribandhu and his son were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

A few moments later, the burglars allegedly looted one Alekha Sahu’s house in the area. Cash and valuables were found missing this morning from the house the victim informed.

On being informed, police reached the spot and filed a case regarding the incident, sources said.

The incident sparked resentment in Bharatpur village following which locals staged road blockade near Bharatpur Chakk disrupting traffic on the Cuttack-Chanbali road, sources added.