Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades name their baby boy Arik Rampal

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal, who welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades earlier this month, named the newborn Arik Rampal.

The actor took to his social media profile to announce the name of the junior Rampal. He shared an adorable picture in which the baby was seen holding his and his girlfriend’s hands.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

South African model Gabriella Demetriades on Friday shared a heart-melting photograph of herself with her newborn boy. Sharing a photograph of herself holding her son, Gabriella wrote: “”Tired but in love”.