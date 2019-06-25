Arjun Maini Makes Return to FIA Formula 2

J.K.Racing backed Arjun Maini will return to the FIA Formula 2 grid for the upcoming rounds in Austria and Silverstone.

Having recently made his debut at the prestigious 24 Hours of LeMans, Arjun’s decision will come as a surprise to many when he embarks on a two-race stint with the Spanish team, Campos Racing. Maini will team up with Anglo-Korean, Jack Aitken for a refreshed driver line-up in the main Formula 1-feeder series.

Commenting on the upcoming races, the Haas Development driver said, “As I have always stated, Formula One remains my ultimate aim. We made a decision to try something different this year and irrespective of the results, I believe it has worked for the best as my time in the LMP2 car has definitely helped prepare me for the future. I’m looking forward to these next few weeks and I hope I can put my best foot forward in both rounds. I know that Joining Mid Season without any testing is not easy for anyone but I am prepared to take on the Challenge.”

Campos Racing, who are based in Spain, currently lie 4th in the championship with a total of 115 points. The team have a rich history in motorsport that dates back to 1997, while team founder Adrain Campos is considered a pioneer of motorsport in Spain, due in part to the fact that became the country’s first Formula One driver in 1987. The team has overseen a wealth of racing talent over the years, with two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso being the most notable.

e-Ace International who manage Arjun, played a significant role in securing this deal and company founder Tomas Siltanen commented saying, “We are happy for this opportunity and now even with a team such as Campos, a winning one! This is a very important step for Arjun’s career and we are looking to have a positive outcome so we can show that single-seater Formula Car racing is where Arjun belongs.”

Campos Team Principal added, “I have closely followed Arjun’s racing career for several years. He is a driver with the necessary blend of talent and commitment to make his prospects extremely interesting. It is fantastic to have him on board with us and our driver line-up consisting of Arjun and Jack (Aitken) is really strong. I am amazed by our new pairing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”

Doing well in Formula Two is the easiest way to break into Formula One with the top three finishers from last year’s championship all racing in Formula One this year. Arjun, who in 2018, made his debut in the series will be looking to put himself back into contention for a full-time seat come 2020 when he contests the rounds scheduled for the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Silverstone in the U.K. scheduled for the 28th-30th of June and 12h to 14th of July respectively.