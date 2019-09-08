Architecture student from Cuttack dies in Mangaluru accident

Cuttack: A 24-year-old architecture student from Cuttack in Odisha died in a road accident at Chelyar Cross near Mangaluru on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Aparna Mohapatra. She was a student of Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal. One of her classmates, Gloria (24) from Kerala was also killed in the mishap. Besides, seven of their classmates were also injured.

According to sources, 10 students from architecture school were returning to Manipal in a Scorpio when the accident occurred. The SUV rammed a lorry coming from the opposite direction, after crossing over the median, at Chelyar Cross near Mukka on NH 66.

While Gloria died on the spot, Arpana died at the hospital failing to respond to treatment.

Aparna hailed from Pithapur area in Cuttack and daughter of poet and doctor Amiya Ranjan Mohapatra. After completing her study, she joined as junior architect at JSKM Engineering Consultant.