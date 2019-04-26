AR Rahman introduces Ehan Bhat as lead of ’99 Songs’

Mumbai: Taking to the social media on Friday, music maestro AR Rahman introduced newcomer Ehan Bhat as the lead hero of his ambitious project 99 Songs.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look of Ehan on his Twitter handle.

<>

AR Rahman introduces Ehan Bhat as the lead of his ambitious project #99Songs… A love story with music as its backdrop. #JioStudios pic.twitter.com/GXNGczhoj0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2019



</>

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film is backed by Rahman’s banner Y.M. Movies and Jio Studios. Apart from Ehan Bhat, the film also stars newcomers Edilsy Varghese, and Tenzin Dalha in pivotal roles.

99 Songs will be released in cinemas in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21.