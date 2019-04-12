AR Rahman announces his next project on social media

Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Thursday announced his next project, a romantic musical film titled 99 Songs.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and shared the news.

AR Rahman and Jio Studios join hands… AR Rahman’s first film as producer and writer titled #99Songs… A passionate love story with music as its soul… 21 June 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu… AR Rahman’s statement: pic.twitter.com/fH1HG3DIwj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019



The film, written and produced by AR Rahman, will be directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It will feature newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in pivotal roles.

The film will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21 this year.