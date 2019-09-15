APR Constable held for extortion bid on Rayagada bizman in guise of Naxal

Rayagada: An Armed Police Reserve (APR) constable was on Sunday arrested by Bissamcuttack police for extorting money by posing as Naxal in Rayagada district.

The accused constable has been identified as G Srikant Kumar of Pujariguda in the district. He was posted in District Intelligence and Operation Centre.

According to sources, Srikant had tried to extort money from the supervisor of a Bitument Plant situated in Gotiguda in Rayagada district by identifying himself as a Naxal, on August 18.

He again called up the plant’s owner Saban Kumar Mohanty on September 4 and demanded money and threatened to kill the supervisor and set the plant on fire unless he pays off.

Mohanty had lodged an FIR at Bissamcuttack Police Station on September 5. Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe and nabbed Srikant.

One 9mm pistol with 24 rounds of ammunition, two magazine, three mobile phones and one white colour scooty have been seized from Srikant’s possession.

A case (89/19), under Sections 147,148, 386, 506, 507, 149 of IPC and under Section 25 Arms Act, was registered against the accused person and a probe has been initiated, the police said.

