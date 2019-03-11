Apple to develop anti-snooping technology to secure iPhone users’ privacy

By pragativadinewsservice
anti-snooping technology
London: Apple is reportedly working on an anti-snooping technology that will prevent law enforcement agencies from tracking iPhone users’ locations or read their messages.

According to reports, the iPhone maker has demonstrated the technology that encrypts information between an iPhone and a mobile network.

The reports claimed that “The new technology would hinder ‘Stingray’ boxes, which mimic phone masts and can be used to track phone users’ locations and listen in on phone calls.”

The Apple maker would put end-to-end encryption to a phone’s unique ID, thus inhibiting the use of ‘Stingray’ boxes used to track users’ locations.

Also known as ‘IMSI’ catchers, ‘Stingrays’ are used by some police forces in Britain but the extent of their use has not been revealed.

pragativadinewsservice
