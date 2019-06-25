Anveshi Jain launches a new song and official mobile app on her birthday

There couldn’t have been a better gift for Anveshi Jain than the launch of her new song ‘Mind Blow’ as well as the mobile app on her birthday today.

Grateful to everyone who has put their efforts in making it possible, Jain says, “I couldn’t have asked for anything better as a gift on my birthday. These wonderful people I have been associated with have been so thoughtful to release my song and the app together on my special day. I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”

‘Mind Blow’ is the second track by Sukhbir Gill after ‘Next Level’ – which became a massive hit among the music lovers. Produced by ‘Slay record’, a Mohali based company primarily into Punjabi music and movies, ‘Mind Blow’ has been shot beautifully with Anveshi.

As for the app, it has been created by Armsprime Media Private Limited, which is business tycoon Raj Kundra’s company. Anveshi came up with this idea of having an app of her own after a fan created a mobile application of the same sort, and was highly lauded by the audience. “There were 40 thousand downloads of that app in a day, which is quite a big number. It was then that I decided to have my app, and fortunately, at the same time, I got approached by Armsprime Private Limited. They worked hard on it, and it’s finally here,” she says.

Explaining how fans can use the app to be in direct contact with her, Anveshi says, “I am going to be personally designing various sections of this app for the convenience. Also, I will make sure that I handle it by myself.”

“From my unseen pictures to music videos, my dating vlogs to my brand new shows, you will find everything on the app. Also, I will be frequently going live to interact with my fans. This way, not only my fans will come to know me more closely, but also I will get to know who my biggest fans are. I will be updated about the craziest fans of mine based on their activities on my app. They will get a chance to meet me or may be a shout-out sometimes,” she concludes.”