Anushka Sharma makes it to Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women list

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma has made it into the Fortune India’s top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019.

The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39.

Fortune India wrote about the actress: “Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films-NH10, ‘Phillauri’, and ‘Pari’.

Fortune’s annual ranking of India’s most powerful women in business is chosen for making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and social and cultural influence.

