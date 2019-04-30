Anubhav Mohanty gets death threat

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor and BJD Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty allegedly received a death threat on instant messaging app WhatsApp.

The unknown person demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from the parliamentarian on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him if he fails to pay up.

Mohanty has lodged a complaint in this regard at Purighat Police Station in Cuttack. Acting on the complaint, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Notably, Anubhav contested the just-concluded elections from Kendrapara Lok Sabha on BJD ticket.