Anti-India slogans raised during World Cup semifinal with NZ

Manchester: Khalistani sympathisers raised anti-India slogans during World Cup semifinal with New Zealand but they were heckled by Indian fans.

According to reports, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during India-New Zealand match. The officials, however, evicted and detained Paramjit Singh Pamma. The report said the cops have not filed any charges yet. Pamma, a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force, and is on the NIA Most Wanted list.

Pamma was nabbed in Portugal after an Interpol Red Corner notice was issued on the request of the Indian government. However, he was released after Portugal turned down India’s extradition request.

Earlier, slogans were also raised at Edgbaston during the World Cup match between India and England. India has expressed its concern over the matter. The Indian authorities have intimated UK about the possible use of the stadium for carrying out anti-India campaigns in future World Cup matches.