Ansarulla terror case: NIA raids 14 locations in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out search operations in 14 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with Ansarulla terror case.

The searches were conducted at five locations in Ramanathapuram district, two locations in Theni district and one location each in Chennai City, Tirunelveli City, Madurai City, Tanjavur district, Perambalur district, Nagapattinam district and Thiruvarur district.

During the searches, one laptop, seven mobiles, five SIM cards, three memory cards, one hard disk drive, two pen drives, one internet dongle, nine CDs/ DVDs and about 50 documents have been seized.

The seized materials will be submitted before the Special Court for NIA Cases, Chennai and the digital devices will be subjected to cyber forensic examination, the agency said.

The NIA had registered a case on the basis of credible information that the accused persons and their associates, owing allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organizations ISIS/ Daish, AL Qaida and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), while being within and beyond India, had conspired and made preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla.

The accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India. Accused persons have been actively recruiting individuals to strike terror in India and have also been disseminating videos and other jihadi propaganda material exhorting their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks through various methods including the use of explosives, poison, knives and vehicles, as means of attack.

So far the NIA has arrested 16 accused persons in this case.