Another video of woman beating granddaughter goes viral

Angul: After Balasore grandmother’s cruelty video, another shocking video of a woman thrashing her 3-year-old granddaughter has gone viral on social media today.

The accused woman has been identified as Kumudidni Rout(48), a resident of Gadatarasa village under Bantala police limits in Angul district.

While the cruelness of the woman sparked outrage among the people in social media, police swung into action and rescued the minor besides detaining the accused.

In the video, the woman was seen punishing her granddaughter by beating her with a broom-stick for her mischievous work. The little girl sustained severe cuts injuries and bruises.

Sources said the minor girl was staying with his grandparents after the death of her mother. She is also subjected to repeated torture by her grandmother.

Reportedly, Bantala police have detained the minor’s grandmother, grandfather and her father for interrogation, while the minor girl has been rescued by Balasore Child Welfare Committee (CWC).