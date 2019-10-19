Annual Terracotta Exhibition Inaugurated In City

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has immensely rich craft tradition with magnificent craftsmanship. As many as 50 different crafts have been approved by Govt. of Odisha practiced by more than 1.30 lakh artisans in varied degrees and are dispersed throughout the state.

The State has got the best craftsmanship with 168 artisans honoured with National level Awards including 4 nos. of Padma Awards and 11 nos. of Shilpigurus. Besides, 290 nos. of artisans have been conferred with State-level Awards.

“Terracotta & Pottery” is one of the approved crafts of the State mostly practiced by the traditional Kumbhakars and trained youths almost in every district. There are more than 10000 terracotta artisans in the State who are producing traditional, decorative & utility terracotta-based items.

There are more than 40 clusters of Terracotta in the State, out of which some of the focused terracotta craft pockets are Sonepur (Subarnpur), Barapalli (Baragarh), Haldharpur (Keonjhar), Nuagaon (Khurda), Lunukua (Jagatsinghpur), Kusumi (Koraput), Chintamanipur (Balasore), Trisalaya (Bhadrak) etc. 3 Nos. terracotta artisans have been conferred with National Level Awards and 18 terracotta artisans have been awarded with State Level Awards.

Govt. of Odisha in Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is providing promotional supports for the growth of the handicraft sector including market assistance by organizing exhibitions. Various need-based interventions are provided to the individuals, SHGs, Cooperative Societies and apex bodies for capacity building, skill up-gradation training, supply of improved tools and equipment, providing bank linkage, infrastructure development, product designing & diversification, marketing assistance to participate in different exhibitions, etc.

In order to produce market-oriented products, design development programmes engaging designers from inside and outside the state are conducted in clusters to create a wide range of products. Online Marketing has been introduced through UTKALIKA for the marketing of handicraft products.

A Design Cell is established at Handicrafts Complex (SIDAC), Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar with technical support of NID to provide regular design input. A Regional Handicraft Training & Design Centre has been established at Balasore for providing design-led training to artisans. Besides, CFCs have been established at Khandagiri & Gandamunda to provide support for mass production, quality control, and top-class framing.

To provide a platform for marketing of the products of the clusters and individual artisans, an exclusive craft specific exhibition in terracotta has been organized by the Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries since 2006.

This year the terracotta exhibition is organized in the name of “MRUTTIKA-19” from 19th – 25th October 2019 in Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar to facilitate the artisans/ SHGs/ Cooperative societies to display & sell their products. 100 stalls have been erected and nearly 200 artisans are participating in the exhibition from more than 20 districts such as Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Subarnpur, Baragarh, Rayagada, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, etc. It is expected to attain a business turnover of Rs.125.00 lakhs during this event.

Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, I.A.S, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS, Odisha inaugurated the “Mruttika-19” on 19.10.2019 at 6.00 P.M. as Chief Guest.

Sri Bhaskarjyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sri Basanta Kumar Dash, Director, Handicrafts, Sri Srikanta Prusty, Spl. Secretary, Handicrafts, Smt. Anjana Panda, Joint Secretary, HT&H Department, and other Senior Officers were also present.