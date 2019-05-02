Anna Hazare offers to mediate between government, Maoists

Ralegan Siddhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday offered to mediate between the government and Maoists if it is required, reports said.

His response comes a day after 15 policemen and a civilian were killed in a gruesome Naxal attack in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The Maoists had triggered an IED blast on Wednesday.

Hazare said Naxals do not do things out of selfishness. It is because the government doesn’t listen to their demands, the noted social activist said.

The social activist asked who will take care of the families of the jawans.

All the commercial markets in the district remained shut down on Thursday to express solidarity with the families of the C-60 personnel of Gadchiroli police who were killed in Naxal attack on Wednesday.