Ankaroda Sarpanch lands in vig net

Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths today raided houses and properties of the sarpanch of Ankaroda village under Digapahandi block on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Usanta Sahu.

Acting on the allegation against the sarpanch, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at six places including the panchayat office and properties belonging to him.