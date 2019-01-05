Animal sacrifice in Sulia Yatra: Talks between admin-tribals remain inconclusive

Bolangir: The district administration’s efforts to persuade tribals from conducting the ritual of animal sacrifice in Sulia Yatra 2019, remained inconclusive today.

As per sources, the meeting between district administration and the tribals could not reach an agreement as the latter remained adamant over conducting sacrificial rituals during the annual Sulia Yatra.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also stated that stringent action will be taken if the High Court’s order is violated during Sulia Yatra on January 8.

During the announcement of the event’s date, Joint Sulia Puja Committee Secretary Maya Pradhan had said that animal sacrifice ritual will continue during Sulia Yatra.

Sulia Yatra is celebrated annually in Khairugda village in Kulpatda panchayat in Deogaon block in Bolangir district, 24 km from the headquarters town. This festival takes place on the second Tuesday of the month of Pausha.

The Sulia Yatra is one of the major festivals of tribals of western Odisha. The previous evening, Lord Shiva is worshipped first and next early morning, animal sacrifice is performed during the festival.

Despite the Odisha High Court’s orders and the district administration’s attempt to prevent animal sacrifice, hundreds of animals and birds are slaughtered every year to mark the festival at Khairaguda.