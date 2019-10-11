Anil Kumble becomes only Indian head coach in IPL 2020, appointed in Kings XI Punjab

New Delhi: Former Indian bowling legend and skipper Anil Kumble has been appointed as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab starting the 2020 season.

Kumble has also become the only Indian head coach in IPL 2020. Anil Kumble had previously been the chief mentor of Mumbai Indians. He was appointed in the role in 2013 and the MI went on to win their maiden IPL title in that year.

Kumble’s 1st assignment as head coach of KXIP will be at IPL auction, scheduled for December 19 in Kolkata.

Kumble’s appointment comes on the back of Mike Hesson’s exit from the ranks halfway into his two-year contract. He was involved as a player and captain with Royal Challengers Bangalore before joining the team as a mentor later on.

For the past two seasons, KXIP have been unable to qualify for the playoffs despite strong starts to the tournament. Now with Kumble’s appointment, KXIP will hope to finally get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Even though Hesson had signed a two-year contract, the 44-year-old left the role midway with the Punjab-based the franchise, who finished sixth in this year’s edition.

Notably, KXIP finished sixth in 2019 IPL, a slight improvement on the seventh position they finished in 2018.