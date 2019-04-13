Anil Ambani’s company brushes aside French media report

New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s RCom on Saturday has rubbished the French media report that claimed tax relief to the tune of143.7 million euro to the company.

The media report said Anil Ambani got the relief “just a few months” after Modi dispensation announced the decision to buy 36 Rafale fighters in 2015.

The Reliance Communications clarified that the tax issue of its subsidiary Reliance FLAG Atlantic France SAS pertained to the year 2008.

The company in its statement said: “Reliance Flag says the tax demands were completely unsustainable and illegal. Reliance denies any favouritism or gain from settlement.”

The statement further added that the Reliance Flag settled the tax disputes as per legal framework in France available to all companies operating in France.

The deal for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault was announced in April 2015 during Prime Minister’s visit to Paris.