Angul: A 40-year old woman, Sukanti Sahoo, died after being struck by lightning at Jamar village under Palahada police limits here on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the woman had gone to fetch water from the nearby tube well at around 4.30 pm. Meanwhile, the lightning struck her and she sustained critical burn injuries.

Soon her family members along with the neighbours rushed the victim to Palahada hospital, but the doctors declared her as brought dead.