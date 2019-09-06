Angul woman gives birth to baby girl with rare genetic skin disorder

Angul: A woman in Chendipada area of Angul district on Friday delivered a baby girl with a rare genetic skin disorder and deformed face, eyes and distorted skin.

The baby, born at Chendiapada CHC today, has a huge growth on her head and is covered in an undeveloped skin,  contracting eyes and deformed oral cavity.

The girl’s birth shocked locals in the hospital in Angul district, with the curious public in large number visiting the hospital to have a glimpse of the baby.

According to sources, the mother of that child hailing from Deogarh district was admitted to Chendipada CHC yesterday. Dr Monalisa Gadnayak who performed the delivery said “The mother’s health condition is good, but the baby is not well. For better treatment, we have to shift them to Angul DHH.”

“The baby girl suffers from a rare genetic skin disorder called Harlequin Ichthyosis. It occurs due to malnutrition and causes thickening of the skin and deformities. This is the third time in India that someone gave birth such baby” said Dr Gadnayak.

