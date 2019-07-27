Angul minor boy death: Baliapal IIC transferred, Remuna IIC takes over charge

Angul: Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Baliapal Police Station, Prabhu Kalyan Acharya, who was assaulted by the villagers in Uluda here on Friday, has been transferred to Angul district police headquarters on Saturday.

Acharya was replaced by Remuna IIC Ranjit Sahu, informed Angul SP.

According to sources, Acharya had gone to probe and assess the situation after receiving information about the minor boy’s death inside the Dhaba. However, alleging murder of the boy, locals and family members of the deceased chased and tried to beat the IIC. The locals alleged that the minor boy was murdered and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Bijay Dalei from Uluda Village was found hanging under the mysterious circumstances inside the Dhaba on Friday morning.