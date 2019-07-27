Angul minor boy death: Baliapal IIC transferred, Remuna IIC takes over charge

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Angul minor boy death
22

Angul: Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Baliapal Police Station, Prabhu Kalyan Acharya, who was assaulted by the villagers in Uluda here on Friday, has been transferred to Angul district police headquarters on Saturday.

Acharya was replaced by Remuna IIC Ranjit Sahu, informed Angul SP.

Related Posts

ED puts up notice at Sarathi’s Barimul ashram

Odisha Lokayukta issues notice to former Sundargarh…

Theft accused escapes from police van in Sonepur

According to sources, Acharya had gone to probe and assess the situation after receiving information about the minor boy’s death inside the Dhaba. However, alleging murder of the boy, locals and family members of the deceased chased and tried to beat the IIC. The locals alleged that the minor boy was murdered and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Bijay Dalei from Uluda Village was found hanging under the mysterious circumstances inside the Dhaba on Friday morning.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.