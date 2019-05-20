Angry locals kill wild boar after it injures five in Nuapada

Nuapada: Angry locals allegedly killed a wild boar in retaliation after it attacked and injured at least five persons at Kandulkana village under Sinapali block of Nuapada district today.

According to sources, the bore attack took place in the morning while the locals in the village were busy in their daily chores. A wild boar which had strayed into the village pounced on the locals leaving them with grievous injuries.

However, the villagers immediately swung into action and started attacking the bore killing the animal on the spot.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and seized the animal’s body for post mortem. A detailed probe into the incident is underway, officials said.