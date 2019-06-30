Angrezi Medium: Kareena’s look as a cop unveiled

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen playing a cop in the upcoming flick ‘Angrezi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan.

As the actress completed 19 years in Bollywood today, her look from ‘Angrezi Medium’ has been unveiled by the makers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Bebo’s look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look from #AngreziMedium… She plays a cop in the film… Stars Irrfan Khan… Directed by Homi Adajania… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Currently being filmed in #London… Kareena completes 19 years in industry today [#Refugee released on 30 June 2000]. pic.twitter.com/neqQ08oCDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019



This movie marks Irrfan’s comeback into Bollywood after being diagnosed with Neuro Endocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer. It was in 2018 that Irrfan shared the news of his illness, leaving everybody in shock.

A sequel to 2017 hit film ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ will have a new storyline. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is currently being filmed in London.

So, are you ready to see Kareena and Irrfan set the silver screen ablaze?