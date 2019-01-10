Anganwadi worker killed in accident, family stage dharna

Keonjhar: Tension prevailed at Hatadihi block office here after family members of an Anganwadi worker, who was killed in an accident staged a dharna in front of the office by placing the body demanding compensation.

The deceased identified as Kiranbala Nayak of Kusatikiri village died yesterday in an accident near Hatagarh.

Nayak was heading to her workplace on a scooter when she fell off the bike. She was critically injured. She was taken to Bhadrak hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Nayak’s family members along with other Anganwadi workers staged a dharna in front of Hatadihi block office by placing the body demanding adequate compensation.

Additional district collector of Anandpur tried to pacify the members but in vain. They have threatened to continue the dharna till their demands are not taken into consideration.