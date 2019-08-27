Anganwadi centres in shambles in Koraput

Koraput: Owing to delay in construction of rooms in Anganwadi centres in several villages under Bandhugaon block in Koraput district, children are spotted studying near the verandas of these centres.

According to sources, rooms of the Anganwadi centres at Daberi, Dimpaguda, Jarpa, Badkarli, Sufalmunda, and Kanaga villages remained half-built even 2 years of the commencement of the construction work.

Locals alleged that the academic curriculum of the students is being affected due unavailability of the classroom. Besides, elderly persons, pregnant women are also deprived of cooked food owing to the absence of proper infrastructure.

As per allegations, huge misappropriation of funds is the reason behind the half-built rooms. Moreover, the district administration has turned a blind eye towards such negligence, alleged the locals.

 

 

