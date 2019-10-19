Andy Murray Enters First Semi-Final Since 2017 French Open

Andy Murray
Antwerp: Andy Murray, former world number one, reached his first semi-final since the 2017 French Open with a three-set win over Romania’s Marius Copil in European Open on Friday.

The 32-year-old British star, steadily rebuilding his career after major hip surgery earlier this year, defeated qualifier Copil 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4.

Murray, now ranked a lowly 243 in the world, had the chance to wrap up the quarter-final when he had a match point in the second set tiebreak.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray came through 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 in two hours 35 minutes.

The Scot served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and held match point in the tie-break before Copil fought back. However, the 32-year-old produced the decisive break in the final set to reach the last four.

Murray will face Ugo Humbert today.

