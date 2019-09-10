Andrew Strauss & Geoffrey Boycott conferred ‘Knighthood’

New Delhi: Former England captains and opening batsmen Andrew Strauss and Geoffrey Boycott have been given knighthoods in the former UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation honours list.

The former opening batsmen were the only sporting names to feature in the list, which mainly honoured political figures.

Strauss represented England in 100 Tests between 2004 and 2012, scoring over 7,000 runs at an average of 40.91. He captained his country to two Ashes series wins, as well as the No 1 spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) world rankings. He was also the unseen administrative architect behind England’s first World Cup triumph in July.

Boycott’s 108 Tests from 1964-82 brought him 8,114 runs at 47.72. He was the first man to reach 8,000 in the longest format for England. He captained England in four Tests in 1978, while he averaged 56.83 in his first-class career with 151 centuries

Andy Flower, who as England coach from 2009 to 2014, shared in Strauss’s successes by leading the tributes to his former captain.