Andhra Pradesh deputes 2,055 workers to restore power services in Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended a helping hand to Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha by deputing a team of workers.

The Andhra Pradesh CM took to the Twitter and wrote: “Fulfilling the role of a good neighbour, AP is providing all possible help to bring back normalcy in Odisha. A team of 2,055 workers, shift operators and staff from Energy Department is deputed for rectification work so that services can be restored at a faster pace.”

<>

Fulfilling the role of a good neighbor, AP is providing all possible help to bring back normalcy in Odisha. A team of 2,055 workers, shift operators and staff from Energy Dept is deputed for rectification work so that services can be restored at a faster pace. #CycloneFani — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 7, 2019



</>

Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi today told mediapersons that around 5000 skilled labourforce from out of the State, especially from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are needed to restore normalcy in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.

Talking to the mediapersons after a high-level review meeting conducted by Union Cabinet Secretary with the Odisha Government today afternoon, Padhi informed that power restoration will take time and specifying the number of days for the same would not be just.

He also went on to explain that in the meeting, the post-cyclone situation of Odisha was reviewed. This is National Crisis Management Group (NCMG) and its daily meeting is conducted whenever there is a national crisis.

Two main points were emphasized in the meeting. Mobile connectivity, which is hampering relief operations, will be restored soon and two meetings are being held with the service providers every day, Padhi informed. He further stated that stress was given on restoring the mobile connectivity of Puri district, particularly district headquarters and at the block level soon.

The second issue which was emphasized in the meeting was electricity restoration. “Power situation is basically our responsibility. But, we are depending on the Centre to organise skilled labourforce from other states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Thus, we are making arrangements for getting such 5000 odd labourforce from outside,” the Odisha Chief Secretary said, adding that after getting the extra manpower, the ongoing restoration work will be expedited in Puri and Bhubaneswar.