Andhra Pradesh: 15 killed as SUV collides with bus in Kurnool

Kurnool: As many as 15 persons were killed while five others received injuries after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a private bus at Veldurthi on NH-44 in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

According to sources, the victims were returning to Ramavaram village of Vaddepalli block of Telangana’s Jogulama Gadwal district after attending a marriage function in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the driver of the MUV lost control over the steering and rammed into a private Volvo bus belonging to SRS Travels, en route to Manipal in Karnataka from Hyderabad.

As a result, 13 of them died on the spot, two others succumbed while being retrieved from the vehicle. Another five persons are undergoing treatment at Kurnool government hospital where their health condition is stated to be critical.

Some passengers in the Volvo bus also received injuries due to the impact of the accident but were out of danger, the police said.