Andhra MLA slits wrist, uploads video on social media as denied ticket

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident ,a Dalit lawmaker from YSR Congress allegedly slit his wrist for being denied party ticket to contest election in Andhra Pradesh.

The Dalit lawmaker is M. Sunil Kumar who is a doctor by profession. He shot a video and uploaded it on social media sites.

Family sources said Kumar is now out of danger and undergoing treatment in Madanapalle hospital.

The MLA was interested to contest from Puthalapattu assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh.

The 50-year old MLA was seen in tears and urging YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting him an audience.

In the video he was seen saying : “Jagan sir, I love you very much but I decided to end my life due to talks of denial of ticket to me within the party. I followed your footsteps for five years. Now, I am sending you this video before my death”.

His wife later informed the police that her husband had lost mental balance after receiving inputs from party members that he won’t be getting the ticket to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections this time.

He took the extreme step due to uncertainty over his political future, she said. The MLA also tried to meet Reddy on Thursday at his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad but failed to get an audience.