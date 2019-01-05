Andhra govt intensifies welfare schemes in disputed Kotia panchayat

Koraput: The dispute between Odisha-Andhra Pradesh over the bordering villages in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district continues as the Andhra government has allegedly intensified its welfare schemes in the bordering villages.

As per sources, in view of the flagship Janmabhoomi programme launched in Andhra Pradesh government, the Andhra government implemented the welfare scheme by providing food security card, old age pension and distributing nutritious food among the children in the disputed Kotia gram panchayat

Besides, the neighbouring states’ government has also constructed a check dam at Simba and floated a tender for construction of a road between Kotia and Tadiwalsa without the knowledge of the Odisha government.

Acting on the intrusive steps taken by the Andra Pradesh government, Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for infrastructure development in the area.

Koraput collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty stated that he had no information about the activities of the Andhra government in the panchayat, but if the incident has been reported by the media, necessary measures will be taken.