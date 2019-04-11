Andhra CM unhappy over non-functioning of EVMs in state

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his unhappiness over non functioning of EVMs.

Naidu told media persons here that polling was delayed at several places as the EVMs were not functioning properly.

According to reports, polling was on in the state for 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Naidu said it is high time that the Election Commission should review its stand on EVMs.

The TDP chief said there was always a scope for technical problems and manipulation in EVMs. Even technologically advanced countries are using ballot papers, he added.

Naidu said 22 political parties in the country have demanded that at least the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips be counted.

The TDP chief did not agree with the Election Commission that counting of all VVPAT slips will take six days.

The apex court on Monday directed the EC to increase the random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment, from one at present.

Naidu said they were planning to file a review petition for counting of at least 25 per cent of VVPAT slips.