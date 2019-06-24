Andhra CM orders demolition of Naidu’s Praja Vedika

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered demolition of Praja Vedika ignoring N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea.

The office was constructed by his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure as Chief Minister. The structure will be demolished despite a request from Naidu to allow him to use it as his office.

Naidu in a letter to Reddy after demitting the office Chief Minister said Praja Vedika was used as a facility for conducting various meetings.

Praja Vedika was constructed by Naidu next to the official residence of Chief Minister during his tenure as the state’s CM. It was being used by Naidu for carrying out party as well as government activities.

On June 5, Naidu had requested Reddy to allow him to use the building as the office of the Leader of Opposition.

In the Assembly elections conducted along with the Lok Sabha polls 2019, TDP had suffered a humiliating defeat.